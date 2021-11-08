How has the online gambling industry evolved in Canada?

The Canadian gambling marketis forecast to reach a staggering $12.54 billion, with an estimated 1.112 registered businesses and over 50% of the nation’s population actively engaging with staking activities.

The industry has seen a relative decrease since 2002. Still, with the introduction of new legislation meant to regulate single-game betting, the trend is expected to turn. However, the history of gambling in Canada is a turbulent one, and its past has wide-ranging effects on the current and future state of the market.

Gambling in Canada is Older Than Some May Think

Native games with staking elements have been present among native cultures, long before John Cabot set sail for the New World in 1497. The most cited example is « Slahal », or sometimes called « Lahal. » The game is played between two teams that would divide ten scoring sticks, or bones, between them.

Each group sends one participant with one stick in each hand. These would differ, one being marked with a stripe. Each contestant hides one’s hands behind its back and shuffles them when out of sight. The opponent would then try to guess which hand held the unmarked stick. When right, the participant’s team would receive two sticks or surrender one otherwise. The game ended once one team held all the bones.

Oral traditions indicate that “Slahal” could date to as early as before the last ice age. In contrast to western gambling, the game held wider connotations, being a type of entertainment, sacred ritual, and a source of income, all at once. Native peoples mythologize its origin as the Creator’s way to providing humanity with an alternative to armed conflict.

Contact with Europe Came with Modern Gambling

Despite previous traditional games of chance, gambling in the modern sense came on the same boats as European settlers did.

The prevalence of card games on Canadian soil heightened with settlements’ development and ongoing cultural and economic contact with American neighbours. Its first notable spike of popularity occurred during the Klondike Gold Rush, when Dawson City, Yukon became a hotbed for monetary staking, especially through the newly introduced game of Faro.

First Gambling Legislation

Canada enacted its Criminal Code in 1892. Similar to English common law, gambling activities remained a set of activities under certain conditions. An amendment from 1910 further legalised pari-mutuel betting, setting the grounds for gambling’s slow but steady legalisation.

Other games of chance were limited to having charitable or religious purposes oroccurring during fairs. However, 1970 was the year that brought sweeping changes. New amendments would allow provinces to license and regulate gambling activities and businesses.

First Canadian Casinos

Winnipeg was the first city to see the opening of a commercial casino on Canadian soil in 1989. Four years later, it would be joined by Montréal. Several provinces soon followed suit, with Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and Québec, currently hosting on-land commercial casino operations. Gambling-related data shows that by 2018, there were 147 casinos, racetracks, and electronic gambling machines in Canada. This number was almost double of the 78 such services present in 2002.

Lotteries Are Still in the Lead

Nonetheless, the largest chunk of the gambling market is shared by lottery companies, mainly Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Loto-Québec, or the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Their popularity only heightened with the addition of VLTs or video lottery terminals. Their functionalities resembled slots, although they provided random draw functionalities. Lotteries mostly remain under the management and oversight of provincial governments or charitable organisations.

Enter Online Gambling

Canada is no stranger to the growing trend of remote gambling websites and services. The increase of the iGaming sector facilitated the appearance of Canada’s first native online gambling licensing body. The Kahnawake Gaming Commission was established in 1996, with founders citing the aboriginal rights stated in subsection 35(1) of Canada’s Constitution Act, 1982.

The organisation means to accredit and regulate online gambling platforms accepting Canadian customers. However, its policies and breadth of activity are limited relative to older or better implemented licensing organisations.

The Prevalence of Illegal Gambling

Unfortunately, a lack of policy and regulation combined with an eager consumer base turn Canada into a haven for pirate and offshore online casinos. Given the tolerant attitude towards illegal gambling, the average Canadian gambler can often only resort to accessing independent expert sources for a guide to identifying unsafe operations. Even in recent times, the only support for Canadian online casino customers is found among the non-affiliated informative sources that provide free informative material.

Offline betting, too, has had its extensive history with organised crime, even becoming the most profitable gambling activity for criminal cliques.

Canada tends to prevail as the wild west of unaccredited and dangerous gambling without a central licensing and regulatory authority. Worse so, it is the problem gambler that has to pay the price for these legislative blind spots.

Canadian Gambling: Now and From Now On

The most recent addition to Canadian Law concerning gambling came on August 12, 2021. Bill C-218’s main effect came down to the effective and complete legitimisation of single-event sports betting.

Many saw its implementation as a strike against organised criminal activity, as it brought the most popular illegal gambling into full legality. The bill’s passing through the Senate could signal a new interest and shared attention to gambling issues in Canada.

The first forecasted result of the new law will be an increase in legitimate betting revenue. However, additional protection for at-risk gamblers could be a secondary effect.

If Canadian gambling has a future, it will be one in which legislators push for sufficient regulation so that the relationship between business and its consumers becomes mutually beneficial or balanced, in the least.

Naturally, the history of staking activities in Canada reflects a constant push for better practices, but these efforts often took considerable time. During the extended absence of a better environment, the growing percentage of Canadian citizens that indulge in gambling are constantly at risk. More so, staying informed via independent sources falls within their responsibility.